Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransUnion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,923,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,472,000 after acquiring an additional 942,924 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $75.97. The company had a trading volume of 137,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,913. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

