Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra by 101.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sempra by 84.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 67,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,282. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

