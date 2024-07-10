Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sempra by 101.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,334,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sempra by 84.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 67,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,282. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
