Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

IQV stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

