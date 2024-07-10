Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

