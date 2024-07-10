Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $249,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.13. The company had a trading volume of 936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,271. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.64.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

