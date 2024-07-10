Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $227,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.15.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $890.47. 1,767,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,484,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

