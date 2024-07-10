Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $194,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10,540.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4,440.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Silgan Stock Up 0.9 %

SLGN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. 12,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

