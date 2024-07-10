Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $182,000 Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,905 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. Corporate insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Cactus Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WHD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

