Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $1.12 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. 5,001,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

