Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 3,050 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,222,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,290,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,289,000 after buying an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,714,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,177,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.77. 35,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,014. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.