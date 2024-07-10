Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 19,000 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 768,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

