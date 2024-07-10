Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 1,644 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.88. 388,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

