Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 11,500 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,537,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $20,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,870,000 after acquiring an additional 592,653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $3,976,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 142,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

