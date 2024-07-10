Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Copa by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 194,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,401. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

