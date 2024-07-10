Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,674,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,247,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

