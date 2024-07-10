Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,591 shares of company stock worth $863,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.21.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $275.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,110. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day moving average is $243.96. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

