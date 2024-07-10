Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 1,836,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

