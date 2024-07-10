Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

V stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.44. 6,431,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,838,637. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $485.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

