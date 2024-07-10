Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division owned about 0.33% of Strattec Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

STRT traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 23,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,588.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

