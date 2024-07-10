Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. 11,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,404. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

