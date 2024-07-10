Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD traded down $6.12 on Wednesday, hitting $379.76. The company had a trading volume of 444,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.08, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

