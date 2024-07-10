Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $243,000 Investment in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Price Performance

NYSE AEG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,412. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aegon Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.