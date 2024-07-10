Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $783,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $289.87. 2,007,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $288.11 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

