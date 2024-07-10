Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $717,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

SEIC stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 581,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

