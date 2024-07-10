Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $410,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 77.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.56.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.50. 803,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.60. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $212.58 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

