Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $403,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 1,926,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

