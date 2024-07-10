Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $335,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Adient in the first quarter worth $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 1,434,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.