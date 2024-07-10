Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $312,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,187,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 248,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,990 shares of company stock worth $693,654. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 374,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

