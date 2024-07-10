Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $1.49 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after buying an additional 69,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,043,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 66.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after buying an additional 864,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. The stock had a trading volume of 938,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

