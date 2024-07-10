Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $1.37 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,525 shares of company stock worth $93,982,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,720. The stock has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

