Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 800 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Creative Planning grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.29. 35,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,602. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day moving average of $213.63.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

