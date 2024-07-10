Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 3,529 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AMETEK by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after acquiring an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,983,000 after acquiring an additional 674,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,098,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,586,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

