Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 58,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Verint Systems by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 235,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $18,601,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 29,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $62,045.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,361 shares of company stock worth $15,995,579 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

