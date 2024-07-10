Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ChampionX by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of ChampionX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. 69,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

