Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 24.0% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $224.89. 339,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $232.02.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.