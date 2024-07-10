Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,795,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,513,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.38. 51,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,912. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day moving average is $183.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

