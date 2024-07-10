Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Celsius Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 516,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.