Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 760 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,222 shares of company stock worth $43,691,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $613.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,161. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

