Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 7,200 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 23.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 705,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,460. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

