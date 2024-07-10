Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 3,350 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.07. 1,009,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,022. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.