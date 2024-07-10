Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. 8,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

