Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,880,000 after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,661. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $257.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

