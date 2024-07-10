Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,655. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.80. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.20.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

