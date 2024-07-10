Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 64,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

