CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CX. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 6,758,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,878. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 403,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 16.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

