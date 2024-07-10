Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,745. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

