CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.63 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $846,913.43 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,679.74 or 0.99958235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00070411 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03638769 USD and is down -10.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,076,833.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

