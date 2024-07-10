Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,926. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 12,039.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.