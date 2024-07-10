CashBackPro (CBP) Price Down 35.2% This Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $83,435.84 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,866.47 or 1.00074254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068948 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.33195957 USD and is up 7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $111,700.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

