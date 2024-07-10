Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE CJ opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.71. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

In related news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$44,287.00. Insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

